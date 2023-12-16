THE GIVEN LUBINDA LED PF FACTION HAS POSSIBLE INTENTIONS TO DESTABLISE PEACE AND SECURITY IN THE COUNTRY – POLICE

THE GIVEN LUBINDA LED PF FACTION HAS POSSIBLE INTENTIONS TO DESTABLISE PEACE AND SECURITY IN THE COUNTRY – ZP

PRESS RELEASE, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Subject: Warning to Patriotic Front Party Faction Led by Given Lubinda Regarding Potential Intentions to Destabilize Peace in the Country.

Lusaka, December 15, 2023 – The Zambia Police Service is issuing a warning to the members of the Patriotic Front Party Faction led by Mr. Given Lubinda, as we have received credible information indicating possible intentions to destabilize the peace and security in our country.

The police have been closely monitoring activities associated with this faction, and it has come to our attention that certain individuals within this group may be planning actions that could pose a threat to public order and safety. Such actions are not only unlawful but also undermine the democratic values and the rule of law that our society upholds.

The Zambia Police Service as a Law enforcement agency is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and any attempts to disrupt the peace will be met with the full force of the law. The police will take all necessary measures to prevent and address any potential acts of violence or attempts to destabilize the peace.

We urge members of the Patriotic Front Party Faction led by Mr. Given Lubinda to adhere to the principles of peaceful and lawful expression of their grievances.

Resorting to violence or any form of destabilizing activities will not be tolerated, and those found in violation of the law will be held accountable.

Additionally, we call upon all citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to this matter. Public cooperation is essential in maintaining the security and stability of our nation.

The Zambia Police Service will continue to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate action to preserve the peace. We are committed to working with the citizenry to ensure that our country remains a safe and secure place for all.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER