The Great Maize Sell-off: UPND’s Recipe for a Hunger Disaster”
Chilambwe Mulenga
In a baffling move that has left many scratching their heads and stomachs, the UPND government’s decision to offload Zambia’s maize reserves to neighboring Congo had ignited a firestorm of criticism. With food security teetering on the brink, citizens were left wondering if they’ll soon be dining on promises instead of meals.
The decision to part ways with our precious maize reserves seemed to have been made without consulting the common-sense manual. It’s like selling your umbrella during a downpour and hoping for sunny skies. And to add insult to hunger, the vibrant and knowledgeable Chola Kafwabulula, who held the key to our food security fortress as Director of the Food Reserve Agency, was unceremoniously given the boot. Clearly, in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is surplus to requirements.
But wait, there’s more! Civil servants with a knack for understanding farming patterns and the art of stockpiling food for a rainy day at the ministry of Agriculture were shown the door faster than you can say “crop failure.” It’s like kicking out the lifeguards and then wondering why everyone’s drowning.
And let’s not forget the ingenious plan to distribute farming inputs like confetti at a wedding, with no regard for where the rain was forecasted to fall. Because who needs logic when you have political favors to dispense?
Now, as the clouds gather ominously and stomachs growl in protest, the UPND government seems content to fiddle while Zambia starves. But fear not, dear citizens, for salvation may yet come in the form of President Hakainde Hichilema’s epiphany. After all, it was he who once called for a hunger disaster to be declared. It’s only fair that he now takes a bite of his own words, now that he’s the one at the helm.
As unrest simmers and riots threaten to boil over, one can’t help but marvel at the UPND’s remarkable ability to turn a food crisis into a comedy of errors. With records aplenty at the Zambia Met Department and the Office of the Vice President’s DMMU, it’s clear that the writing was on the wall. Perhaps it’s time for the government to put down their pens and pick up some groceries instead.
In conclusion, as the country braces for the impending hunger disaster, one can’t help but wonder if the UPND’s leadership style is guided by a compass or a mood ring. Either way, it’s shaping up to be a feast of folly and a famine of foresight.
Napita Mukwai
A tribalist supporting his own. Chola Kafwabulula was not the alpha and Omega for FRA and his contract was not in perpetuity. That’s why he was rightly replaced by another person who equally had institutional memory of the agency. The same person the author is praising was busy dishing out maize to DMMU for PF campaigns.
Completely useless president that only thinks about money. Like it was not enough to sell off our assets, now he has sold the last maize we had.
Vote wisely in 2026.
There is serious need to diversify the Zambian diet away from Maize alone!
God forbid that there should be a time our planet stops supporting the growth of Corn otherwise Zambians will be the first to perish … Kikikiki
Let’s plant more drought tolerant crops also. Sorghum is one of the major grain Botswana grows in huge quantities!
It’s good the New Dawn Government is promoting Mechanization and irrigation farming! This will enable our citizens produce continuously rather than the traditional way of waiting for the rains! What is crucial is getting every citizen involved in food production!
Farming is the only job the Creator gave man!