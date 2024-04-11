THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION CALLS ON THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE TO RESPECT HUMAN RIGHTS AND STOP VIOLATIONS

The Human Rights Commission (“the Commission”) wishes to strongly condemn the Zambia Police Service for continued violations of fundamental human rights.

The continued reports of violations of human rights by the police, which include violations of the right to life through extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions and torture of suspects are extremely worrying and must immediately be stopped.

The Commission is calling on the police to always uphold their constitutional obligation of upholding the Bill of Rights as they enforcement the law.

The increasing cases of police officers using live ammunition against defenceless, unarmed and non-violent suspects as well as alleged acts of torturing suspects during arrests and interrogations show a very worrying pattern of human rights violations.

The Commission is currently investigating several cases of extra-judicial killings, alleged torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment of suspects, as well as other violations of human rights relating to security of the person. These investigations are in line with the Commission’s constitutional mandate and are aimed at preserving life as well as securing remedial measures for suspects and/or family members of affected persons.

The Commission takes this opportunity to earnestly appeal to individuals or institutions that may have information or evidence of human rights violations to contact the Commission on the Toll Free Line 8181, or use other available means to report such cases.

Meanwhile, the Commission calls upon the Inspector General of Police to demonstrate commitment and leadership in condemning and ending police arbitrariness, brutality and other forms of flagrant violation of human rights being perpetrated under his command. In this vein, the Commission reiterates its message of willingness to partner with the Zambia Police Service in training and re-training officers in human rights-based policing techniques.

It is the expectation of the Commission that the Police Command will not only end up at regretting the grave violations of human rights such as depriving suspects of their right to life, but also institute thorough investigations to ensure that all the culprits are brought to book in order to end any emerging impunity.

(Original Signed)

Dr. Pamela Towela Sambo

Chairperson

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION