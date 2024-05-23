The invasion of Bishop’s Office by police in kabwe risks to sour international relationship with Catholic Church-Fr. Martin Mwango

Invading Catholic Bishop’s Office, what does it mean..?

By Fr. Martin Mwango

(OSMdL)

The invasion of Bishop’s Office by police in kabwe risks to sour international relationship with Catholic Church.

In every part of an institution there are dos and donts, boundaries where one can reach and where one cannot forceflly enter no matter the pressure or situations.but there are other people within that institutions allowed to enter of course with permission.

The kabwe incidence where a police officer forced himself into Bishop’s office without permission has a strong meaning in the Catholic fraternity and procedure. It is beyond the insults the church and its clergies and shepherds have suffered in the hands of UPND.

If this is not handled properly has consequences on the diplomatic relationship between zambian government and Rome. It’s take it or leave and truth be told..

What happened last week in kabwe simply means entering Popes private room without due respect because that office is purely private and has nothing to do with politics and hatred. that’s why you will NEVER find the political portrait in that office because it is an embassy in it’s own way.

I smell risks between Zambia and Vatican City whose sovereignty is exercised by the Pope upon his election as the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The fact is, the police must know that the Bishop’s office is private and can accommodate anyone as it enjoys its rights to privacy and the bishop accommodated in that office has a mandate to bring people to Christ. He can accommodate anyone either those from opposition and those from the ruling government. Even those that are worst condemned in society and deemed to be criminals.Therefore, to teach our Police officer jurisdiction between state and the Church I can quote that:

“A bishop is an ordained member of the clergy who is entrusted with a position of authority and oversight in a religious institution” he cannot be intimidated by the ones in power or in opposition because he speaks for voice of the voiceless.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation should show concern and safeguard the relationship that Zambia had enjoyed with the Holy See way back before it’s Independence.

What we witnessed in Kabwe where a Police officer invaded the Bishop’s office may not sit well with the Vatican whose Embassy is right in Lusaka-Zambia. What the Police should know is that, while the Church buildings remain open for the public, the Bishop’s offices remains private entities and it reports directly to the Holy See through it’s Embassy at the Nunciature. The Pope is the head of the Roman Catholic Church whose sit is in Vatican City and represented at diocese level.Therefore, invading the Bishop’s office is breaking the international relationship law and this can call for compromise on the international community. Infact; “The Zambian Constitution under article 17 provides for the right to privacy including the right not to be searched (person, home or property); “not to have possessions seized; not to have information relating to family, health status and private affairs unlawfully required or revealed; and not to have communications.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister should come in, to correct the act and condemn it strongly.The apology that was tendered in by home affairs minister while addressing other isdues is considered too merely and has a different interpretation to the griefing embassy whose security and protection has been britched by state security.The head of that office is the Pope, then the Bishop’s office and that of a priest is known for it’s private confessions, counselling, teaching, guidance etc. Therefore, we call for mutual relationship between the Zambian State and the Church in Zambia. What the government and Police service in Zambia should understand is that: in Roman Catholic Church there seven principles that are respected for the human being, promotion of the family, the individual’s right to own property, the common good, subsidiarity, the dignity of work and workers, and pursuit of peace and care for the poor, to summarize some of the essentials of Catholic social teaching from Leo XIII through Benedict XVI.

I therefore demand for serious apologies from government and respect Popes office and let it operate as it has been in the past. The chiwamina galu kuluma mbuzi will not bring peace, love and care to zambia but will dent the corporate image of zambian government and its leadership.

Power and leadership are too different to be mixed . it’s just like love and hatred don’t mix .

As a church we shall endure the humiliation we are being subjected to but our fundamentals and social teachings will continue to ponder on. Catholic church will condemn the injustices but if those in authority decide not to listen, one day they shall listen.