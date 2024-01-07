THE ISSUE OF HON. ANDREW LUBUSHA WILL BE DEALT WITH BY THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

THE ISSUE OF HON. ANDREW LUBUSHA WILL BE DEALT WITH BY THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

Lusaka-7th January 2024

We have noted a statement issued by Mr. William Phiri, the Provincial Secretary of Eastern Province and the concerns he has cited regarding Provincial Chairperson, Andrew Lubusha.

It must be noted that matters regarding senior leaders such as Hon. Andrew Lubusha will be dealt with by the Secretary General and the Central Committee of the Party.

We wish to caution that despite the challenges facing the Provincial Committee In Eastern Province and the concerns raised over the leadership of Mr. Lubusha, all members are expected to adhere to principles of discipline.

Mr. Phiri is therefore advised that he remains Provincial Secretary and must continue to work in that capacity.

Members of the Party are encouraged to continue being loyal and participate in activities that solidify and grow the party.

Those deemed disloyal, treacherous and engaged in activities that undermine or are detrimental to the Party will be dealt with accordingly.

Our members must not take law into their own hands.

We will always follow the Constitution and regulations of the Party in dealing with internal and similar matters.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central

PATRIOTIC FRONT