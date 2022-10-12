“THE JUDICIARY IS UNDER THREAT,” NAKACINDA

….says current happenings an indictment against Malilia and other Judges to prove they are not stooges of ruling party …

Smart Eagles. Wed Oct 12 , 2022

Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairperson Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has charged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is not making decisions independently as witnessed by the wreckless statement they issued on the Kabushi / Kwacha by elections ,yesterday.

Nakacinda described the actions of the ECZ as being consistent with an institution that did not have the interests of the citizens at heart emphasising that their actions had potential to plunge the nation into chaos.

Nakacinda who described the action of the ECZ as ‘contempt of court’ said the the whole matter was an indictment against Chief Justice Mumba Malila and others to prove they are not stooges of the UPND government.

Meanwhile Nakacinda has described ECZ as a tool in the hands of the UPND which they want to use to bring unrest in the nation.

He has urged the people of Zambia to rise to the occasion and use their democratic and constitutional right to protest and bring to an end the wreckless activities that the New dawn UPND government are engaging in .