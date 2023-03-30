THE KATONGO-MULENGA BEEF: It Looks Like Bitter Rivalry Between The Two Players

CHRISTOPHER KATONGO POSTED THIS PICTURE YESTERDAY AND CLIFFORD MULENGA HAS REPOSTED IT WITH THE FOLLOWING WORDS:

BIASED LEADERSHIP

So you go to war where we all know that not everyone will make it out alive due a number of reasons such as death and betrayal. Others take bullets for others.

Then as a leader, you decide to ignore the truth then call for only the survivors regardless of how they survived, to be honoured. The sacrifices of the dead become useless because they cannot speak for themselves and victory has been achieved.

A leader who ignores the truth and sacrifices of others and only acknowledges what benefits his curriculum vitae and ego just to celebrate a victory is a leader who can’t be trusted.

Anyway let me not say much.

2012 was and will always be an amazing victory year for the Chipolopolo Boys and Mother Zambia.

=== Clifford Mulenga ===

Was part of 2012 team but got suspended by then coach Herve Renard.