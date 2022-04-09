THE KING’S BOAT TAKES OFF SIGNIFYING THE START OF KOUMBOKA CEREMONY

President Hakainde Hichilema for the first time is attending Kuomboka ceremony as Head of State.

The ceremony has just begun as the Litunga has departed from his Palace in the plains called Lealui for Limulunga, the Palace in the plateau.

The journey takes about Seven house. He rides in a special boat called Nalikwanda, the Royal boat accompanied by a number of canoes carrying his subjects.

The Nalikwanda, Asa Manda Zambia Eye’s Journalist in Lusaka says is peddled by about 50 men. The Peddlers of the Nalikwanda are not allowed to make love (have sex) on the eve of the event.

The Koumboka, one of the spectacular traditional event in Zambia takes place in Mongu, the provincial capital of Western province.

The climax of the ceremony is when the Nalikwanda arrives at Limulunga harbour late in the afternoon and the King called Litunga clad in the England royal suit emerges and walks magically accompanied by his subjects beating traditional drum.