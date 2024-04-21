The Kuomboka

It’s a five day event of celebrations

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The ceremony celebrates the journey of His Majesty the the Litunga from his summer home at Lealui in the flooded villages of the Barotse Floodplain, to his winter home in Limulunga on the higher ground, until the flooded plains subside in June/July.

The return trip is usually held in August with a less publicized journey called the Kufuluhela.

On Saturday, the Day Starts

The 2024 Kuomboka Ceremony was taking a shorter route. From Lealui to Mulamba Harbour and then a drive to Limulunga Palace.

In the morning the Mutango, the first and oldest Royal drum, is played at Limbetelo, sending the message that the Litunga of Barotseland is set for the journey to Limulunga.

The Litunga left the Lealui palace in a short drive in his Indila,the official vehicle accompanied by Mwiine Lubemba, Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II.

They came to the Lealui Bridge were the flotilla of his boats were docked and he was set to sail.

The team led by Hon. Sakwiba Sikota and Hon. Given Lubinda was present here.

After a brief ceremony and beating of drums, the Litunga and the Guest of Honour boarded the Nalikwanda.

We saw Hon. Gary Nkombo arrive shortly before the Nalikwanda set sail. He was ushered into a smaller boat reserved for the Prime Minister.

The flotilla set sail.

Midway, the boats docked and the Guest of Honour was allowed to leave the boat until they meet later in the evening when the Nalikwanda arrives at the Harbour.

Later the spy boats; Natamikwa and Mundende arrived before the Nalikwanda docked at Mulambwa Harbour where the Litunga was received by thousands of people.

A display of Manjabila, Lishoma, and Maoma, are played before the Nalikwanda docked.

Men performed the Silozi Royal salute (kushowelela) while the women danced and sang limeka and liimba.

President Hakainde Hichilema was present here. He sat in the VIP tent with the Guest of Honour, Mwine Lubemba, Kanyanta Manga II, and other traditional leaders invited to the ceremony.

When the Nalikwanda docked and the rites were done, the Guest of Honour, left his seat and walked to the dock and received the Litunga.

The Litunga emerged from the Nalikwanda immaculately dressed in his Royal Admiral Ceremonial.

With the Guest of Honour, the two were ushered out and left by drive to Limulunga.

The President remained in the tent and later left with his entourage.

The Litunga and the President at this stage did not meet at Mulambwa Harbour.

AT LIMULUNGA

The Litunga and Guest of Honour arrived at Limulunga Palace grounds.

Conspicuous at this stage was the President and his entire government entourage.

We had arrived earlier and we were greeted to wonderful traditional, cultural dance and song entertainment.

We saw officials remove the dais, red carpet and the presidential chairs.

The Litunga and the Guest of Honour arrived and the ceremony started.

He walked majestically (Kutamboka) to the Royal Pavilion (Lutatai).

The Paddlers danced to Lishoma and then performed the Silozi Royal salute.

Later, the Maoma Royal drums were beaten to announce that his Majesty Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II was now in the winter capital.