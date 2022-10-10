The last photo of Brighton Sinkala!

DURING his free time, Ministry of Health senior health promotion officer Brighton Sinkala graced events either as a master of ceremonies or guest artist who left his audience with his rib-cracking jokes.

At the weekend, Sinkala made the 400 kilometer journey to MC a wedding of Aston Kalutwa and Suwilanji Sichembe at Kitwe’s Garden Court Hotel on Saturday evening.

Wezi Siwale, a Kitwe based photographer tooka the last photos of Sinkala doing what what he was well known for – MCing.

On Sunday morning, Sinkala started off for Lusaka but had had an accident that ended his life on Great North road near Mulungushi bridge in Kabwe yesterday.

Central province police commanding officer Daniel Moola has confirmed the incident.

“Involved in the accident were Brighton Sinkala 53 a comedian of Lusaka who was driving a Mercedes Benz car registration number AID 6019 from North to South directions with one passenger on board Musa Yusuf aged 78 years of Ndola.

Another vehicle was a Nissan bus registration number 6321AA25 which was been driven by Rashid Shabani aged 47 of Tanzania from South to North directions with 45 passengers on board and a freight liner truck registration number BCC4195 and AEB 2641 which was stationed on the middle of the road due to a break down whose driver was Sakala Emmanuel aged 43 years of hse # A25 garden house house Lusaka”, Moola said.

He said the accident happened when Sinkala hit into the stationed truck due to excessive speed and later spined and collided with the bus which was coming from the opposite direction.

“Due to the impact the first motor vehicle rested on the left side off the road.The driver of the first motor vehicle sustained painful right arm and general body pains,his passenger had painful swollen left leg,back and chest pains.All passengers from the bus escaped unhurt.The first motor vehicle was extensively damaged,the second motor vehicle had front right bumper and fender damaged while the third vehicle had damaged rear right bumper and lights,” he said.

Moola the body of the deceased is in Kabwe Central Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Kalemba