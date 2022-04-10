THE LUVALE AND TONGA TRIBAL COUSINSHIP; RELATIONS WITH LOZI

How did the Luvale speaking people become tribal cousins with the Tonga speaking people?

According to oral history unveiled to us by our elders, when the Lozi first attacked the Tongas in war, they failed and they were defeated as the Tonga people are said to have been good hunters who were skilled with spears and other fighting skills.

The King of the Barotse then engaged the Mbunda and Luvale speaking people who were good at fighting with the Bow and Arrows; the Tongas were then defeated by the combined army of Luvale , Mbunda and Lozi, and later became tribal cousins with the three tribes as they all declared a ceasefire and decided to live in harmony with each other along the river Zambezi.

The Lozi, became brothers with the Luvale and Mbunda after forming that alliance which defeated the Tonga people who today live in the southern part of Zambia.

This is the reason why the Luvale joke with Tonga and live as brothers with the Lozi.

…………

NOTE: This information is subject to additions or subtractions.

[This article was written by Calvin – Journalist ]

#HangaTwayoya

Article from: Likumbi Lya Mize Traditional Ceremony on Facebook

Credit: Zambian History in Pictures