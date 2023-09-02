THE MAKISHI AND THE LUNDA-LUVALE CONFLICT- Charles Kakoma

By Charles Kakoma

THE MAKISHI AND THE LUNDA-LUVALE CONFLICT.

I watched on TV with surprise the Luvale and Lunda people of Zambezi District in the North Western Province fighting over tribal issues related to the “rising ” of the makishi masquerade from a cemetery at the Zambezi Township.

The Luvale people have a tradition and belief that when they die, they still rise from the dead in form of the makishi masquerade. Therefore, during the Likumbi Lya Mize Traditional Ceremony and other cultural ceremonies, the makishi emerge from the Mukanda (initiation camp) at the grave yard.

Before the year 2002, the Lunda speaking people used to have running battles with the Luvale speaking people over the emergency of the makishi from the cemetery at the Zambezi Township. However, on 15th June 2002, these fights were brought to an end through an agreement signed by Senior Chief Ishindi of the Lunda people and Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people.

This agreement arose from a meeting held between 12th June and 14th June 2002 chaired by the Permanent Secretary for North Western Province, Mr Gabriel Namulambe. On the Luvale side, the agreement was signed by His Royal Highness Songe Ngundu in his capacity as Senior Chief Ndungu and witnessed by his elders Hon. Rodgers Sakuhuka and Mr Nelson Chikomo. On the Lunda side, the agreement was signed by His Royal Highness Kazanda Chanyika iii and witnessed by his elders Mr Jonas Kantumoya and Mr Green Kupanda. The Agreement was that “The issue of the Makishi emerging from Zambezi Township is accepted “.

For 21 years since 2002, the agreement was respected and the environment was relatively peaceful during the Likumbi Lya Mize ceremony. What has changed now for some people to try to stop the rising of the makishi from the cemetery at the Zambezi Township which resulted in the violence this year?