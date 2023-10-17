THE MALAWIAN WOMEN’S TEAM WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY MONEY FROM COSAFA FOR WINNING THE COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

COSAFA has indicated that there will be no prize money for teams that participated at the just ended COSAFA Women’s Championship because there is simply no space in their budget framework for prize money.

The costs of hosting an event such as the COSAFA Women’s Championship, which draws teams from 11 countries in addition to the host, is extraordinary in terms of air travel, accommodation and other key logistics.

There will only be prize money of R20,000 for the individual award winners, Malawi forward Temwa Chawinga, who won both the Player of the Tournament award and the Golden Boot as top-scorer, and Golden Glove winner Cynthia Shongwe from Zimbabwe.