Editorial Comment

HH should offload the pressure

Bishop Timothy Chisala, the Overseer General of All Nations Church International, says government should have the courage to tell the people that “ifintu nafipena”.

“It is always important to get back to the people in times of challenges. We want to see this new dawn government to succeed because they were voted overwhelming by the people. But if ifintu nafipena (the situation is bad), the government should come and tell the people. Speaking to the people gives hope in times of challenges unlike when there is no communication. Remember, there were promises that were made and clearly, the UPND through President Hakainde Hichilema knew the challenges the country was facing and promised through their 10-point plan to have solutions. So, today it is the solutions that we are waiting for,” says Bishop Chisala. “The people of Zambia do not want to now hear that this and that was caused by the PF. We already know what the PF did and they collapsed the economy. But we don’t want to hear that story again and again. The PF is gone and it is in history. The UPND are in the driving seat and they are the ones we are crying to. Challenges in the Church are addressed by the presiding leader. It is not to blame the one who was there. That is why there is change. Change comes because people want to see new things.

If we did not want new things, we could have continued with PF and complaining every day. But we did not want to continue complaining and that is why people voted for a voice that will speak for them and give them solutions… We need to be addressed and told about the challenges of the high cost of living. Basically, people voted to have a reduced cost of living. To have three meals in a day. That is the desire of the people which the UPND promised. We want cheap mealie meal, the basic needs of the people.”

Bishop Chisala is raising very pertinent issues. And it will be wise for the UPND leadership to introspect over these concerns, observations; treat them as positive feedback, which it is, and come up with appropriate answers. They do not have to respond with kneejerk rebuttals but a checklist – package – informed with their policy programmes anchored in their 2021-2026 manifesto. Where is the 10-point plan? They won the elections based on their campaign promises. And it is neither too early nor late to get back and explain what they are at vis-a-vis the manifesto and what the new dawn is currently implementing. We also note that Cabinet ministers and other senior party officials seem timid to explain what their government has achieved, what is in the pipeline or indeed challenges they are facing in actualising their campaign pledges. This certainly is exerting undue pressure on Hakainde Hichilema. Put the other way, people are now looking to Hakainde to speak because his lieutenants are not doing enough!

But it shouldn’t be the President alone to explain government policy and head winds the administration is confronting. The captain has a crew which we suppose is fit and proper – capable – to do their jobs. Explain why people can’t afford three meals a day, why is the cost of living and cost of doing business skyrocketing? UPND is in charge. Spare Zambians of the failed PF regime references. Everyone knows why PF had to go. Most PF leaders are having their day at police, Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and courts of law. They have some explanation to do there. As for the UPND, they need to wholly own the leadership mantle and provide the necessary leadership. If things are not going to plan, don’t shy away from the citizens. Explain the challenges you are encounterin These are desperate times, the flock needs direction. Don’t leave it alone in the wilderness. In fact, Hakainde will lessen the pressure on his shoulders by offloading! He didn’t create the challenges the country is facing but he’s now leading this beleaguered ship. Share the burden; communicate – people are seeking solutions to the problems facing the country!

After all, it is said that “in the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity”.

And Leonard Saffir guided that, “In crisis management, be quick with the facts, slow with the blame.”

While George Stamatis states that, “In any crisis, clear, consistent, calming, compassionate messaging from local, state/provincial, and national leaders is pivotal to people coming together to overcome adversity.”