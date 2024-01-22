The Mbunda Royal Establishment comes out in support of President Hichilema’s stance on the Barotseland issue

MBUNDA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT

P. O. BOX 940079

KAOMA

Monday 22” January, 2024

PRESS STATEMENT

As a prominent Royal Establishment of a historically indigenous Mbunda

speaking population, domiciled in the Western Province of the Republic of

Zambia, we wish to place it on record that we fully support His Excellency Mr.

Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia following his

pronouncement that there is no such country called Barotseland.

Our thorough scrutiny of the most modem world map has failed to yield the result of any

location of a country or territory anywhere called Barotseland. And therefore

claims to revert to the supposed original status as Barotseland or the restoration

of the defunct Barotseland Agreement (B.A.) 1964 are an instigation of rebellion

against an established and internationally recognized State of the Republic of

Zambia,

Similarly, the B.A, 1964 cannot be reclaimed and restored as it is contrary to the

Law that establishes Zambia as a Republic which does not provide for the

‘operation of a state within a State. A Republic is governed by one law that covers

the entire territory and not a part of it. Further the so called Barotseland cannot

function as a kingdom because a kingdom is established by the existence of only

‘one ethnic grouping unlike Western Province which is inhabited by multiple

indigenous ethnic groups among them Mbunda which is the largest single

language group in terms of population size. And the boundaries of Barotseland

should not be reduced to Western Province which is a government established

administrative jurisdiction alongside wards, constituencies and districts.

Therefore as Mbunda speaking people we are neither party to the hullabaloo

surrounding the fictitious existence of the state of Barotseland nor are we

‘available for any rebellious actions in support of the quest for Barotseland. We

firmly stand with Government in promoting Zambia as a unitary State and we

invite President Hakainde Hichilema to embrace Mbundas in Western Province

as they have no bone to chew with his Government.

K. Nyumbu’ (Mr)

District Secretary – Kaoma

Mbunda Royal Council