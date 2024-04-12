THE METHODICAL RISE IN ECONOMIC FORTUNES ON THE COPPERBELT CONTINUE WITH PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S REOPENING OF SHAFT 28 IN LUANSHYA.

April 10th, 2024

LUANSHYA – The economic malaise that had recently become a part of the small gated historical mining town of Luanshya on the Copperbelt will now be a thing of the past.

This, is because President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND’s campaign promises to revive the mining industry, once Zambia’s economic mainstay is being fulfilled.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, President Hichilema fulfilled his promise to the heritage rich Luanshya town and Commissioned Shaft 28 which lay abandoned for 23 years as a vehicle for job creation and economic revival.

President Hichilema’s trip to the People’s Republic of China late 2023 is starting to bear fruits after meeting his counterpart President Xi Jinping during which talks and eventual funding for the yawning mine was topical.

The President’s interest to benefit the youth and ordinary citizens particularly those in Luanshya through employment opportunities that will come with the reopening of the mine will restore the town’s status as being one of the cleanest with modern infrastructure in the region.

There is no doubt that the economic benefit that will accrue to Luanshya shall have positive ripple effect on the economic fortunes of both the Copperbelt and Zambia in general.

The dewatering and reopening of Shaft 28 comes barely 2 weeks after the unveiling of a strategic equity partner for Mopani Copper Mine whose recapitalization and operationalization has already started to bear economic fruits.

Reports indicate that nearly 98 percent of the debt owed to contractors and suppliers has been paid, workers salary arrears have been cleared while the city of kitwe has had its land rates amounting to over K 8.7 million cleared.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM