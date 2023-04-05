The Mongu High Court has found Shebby Chilekwa guilty of murder

COURT FINDS SHEBBY CHILEKWA GUILTY OF MURDER
Shebby Chilekwa, the co-accused in the murder case of Lawrence Banda has been found guilty of having killed the said Lawrence Banda in 2019.
Mongu High Court Judge Charles Zulu, in a court session that lasted close to 3 hours, said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Chilekwa shot and killed Banda
However, sentencing has been reserved for tomorrow 10:00 hours.
Earlier in the morning, the state entered a nolle prosequi for the co-accused Mumbi Phiri.
Allegations before the court were that on October 6, 2019 Mrs Phiri of Waterfalls area in Chongwe and Shebby Chilekwa, a businessman of Chilanga whilst acting together murdered Lawrence Banda in Kaoma District during the run up to the Council Chairperson By-election.
Credit: ZANIS
Ehen….and what happens to the person who was harbouring him? Probably wetting his pants now..
Can I please hear the Pompbwe family say ‘ bring back the death penalty’