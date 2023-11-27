The More You Love A Woman, The More Vulnerable You Become, I Stand With Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali writes……

THE MORE YOU LOVE A WOMAN, THE MORE VULNERABLE YOU BECOME, SUCH THAT YOUR LIFE CAN EVEN BE DESTROYED – I STAND WITH JONES

Social media is awash with the pictures of this man, the Mayor of Ndola, Jones Kalyati, for allegedly threatening to shot his wife at a drinking place, Hot Stone Bar and Restaurant, in the night.

The Mayor was reported to the police by his wife, Bernadette Mwape, 39, who said that her husband, who is 46 years old, threatened to kill her together with her friends. Ms Mwape also said that her husband, threatened to shoot himself as well.

Police have since charged Mr. Kalyati with two counts of threatening violence and producing a gun at a social place.

I honestly don’t know the details, or rather the side of Mr. Kalyati and we might not hear it any time soon, because usually with such stories, a man is already guilty.

Very few will bother to ask, what made Mr. Kalyati so angry that he pulled a gun and almost ended a life of his wife, her friend and his. Thank God it did not happen.

But why was this man upset with the friend

How did the wife and the friend find themselves there in the night

Of course GBV encourages people to report cases of violence to police, but then what happens to this marriage

How much did the wife consider her husband before reporting this matter to the police.

How does she feel now that her husband, a public figure, is being judged as a careless and emotionally unbalanced

I wonder if they have children together, how do they feel

What is the future of this wife and the husband

I insist, I don’t know the details, but I want to stand with this man, because I know, this man would not have just acted in such a manner, there must be a story behind this marriage and at times it just drains us, men.

The issue is when you love these women so much, it is like you become so vulnerable, such that, you can even lose all you have built all you life time. At times I hate love, because it pains.

I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST MY BROTHER, I HOPE THIS MATTER CAN BE RESOLVED IN A BETTER WAY, IN AS MUCH AS SUCH A CRIME HAS A STATE ELEMENT IN AS FAR AS HOW FAR IT CAN GO.