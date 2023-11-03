THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY INSTRUCTIONS FROM THE GIVEN LUBINDA LED PF- NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY INSTRUCTIONS FROM THE GIVEN LUBINDA LED PF

In a letter adressed to PF president Miles Sampa, Clerk of National Assembly Cecilia Mambwe said Parliament will not receive any instructions or correspondence from Mr Lubinda or Mr Nixon Chilangwa in their capacity as acting president and acting secretary-general of the PF for as long as the injunction remains in force.

“I am directed to acknowledge, with thanks, your letter dated 20 September, 2023, whose contents are duly noted.Sir, I am further directed to note the interim injunction issued by the High Court of Zambia restraining Mr Given Lubinda and Mr Nickson Chilangwa, MP, acting as President and Secretary-General of the Patriotic Front Party (PF), respectively. In view of this, the National Assembly will not receive any instructions or correspondence from them in their capacity as acting President and acting Secretary-General of the PF for as long as the injunction remains in force,” she said.

Mrs Mambwe further stated that with regard to Raphael Nakacinda, National Assembly notes that his appointment as acting secretary-general of the PF was made by Mr Given Lubinda on 11th September, 2023, in his capacity as acting president of the PF.

“At that time, there was an interim injunction restraining Mr Given Lubinda from acting as president of the PF. In that regard, Mr Nakacinda’s appointment was a nullity. Therefore, the National Assembly will not receive any instructions or correspondence from Mr Raphael Nakacinda in his capacity as Secretary-General of the Patriotic Front Party.

Mwebantu