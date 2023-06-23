THE NEWS FROM PARIS IS WORTH COMMENDING – BINWELL MPUNDU

THE NEWS FROM PARIS IS WORTH COMMENDING .

I wish to register my commendation in regards to the giant step the New Dawn government have made in its pursuits to deal with the debt burden that was almost threatening to chock the country’s future.I have said before that i was very worried at the prolonged delays in reaching a compromise and i was sensing desperation from our leaders which made me sit on the edge on the possibility of us failing to reach a consensus with our creditors.

The news from Paris is very good as it removes the dark curtain on the future of our country and the news is a sign that if we work hard and are displined we can get back on the rails to an economic turn around.This news is therefore worth celebrating even though we are still far away but it is such a huge step and worth commending.

I now want to appeal to government to now seriously set up a team of expert personnel that can study and package an agenda to aggressively exploit our booming non copper mineral wealth like Gold,Sugilite,Lithium,cobalt, Emeralds and many others that can quickly help turn around our economy and create liquidity for us to meet these debt obligations and have surplus for spending on social sectors because the debt restructuring does not mean the debt york is off our necks but that we will still need to pay those debts.

CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDNET HH AND TEAM FOR THIS STEP BUT BE REMINDED THAT THERE’S MORE WORK TO BE DONE AND I PERSONALLY STAND TO SUPPORT SUCH EFFORTS.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA