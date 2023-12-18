THE NICER SIDE OF ECL THAT GAVE BIRTH TO SOME DEMONS THAT HAVE COME TO HAUNT HIM

When Miles Sampa Came back to PF I remember very well it was during the campaigns for the Chilanga bye elections, many party members were very uncomfortable I remember how some people would speak bad of him during our Gym sessions with President Lungu but as usual ECL never paid attention.

After the death of then Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba a good number of members applied to stand on the PF Ticket and my brothers miles Sampa was one of them, I remember how I always strengthened him to focus on the what he wanted and ignore those who called him names. Fast forward the adoption day come, the PF MCC sat on a Saturday morning to pick a candidate.

That meeting was heated such that the entire MCC rejected Miles Sampa on the basis that he was not loyal, but President Lungu kept on insisting that he had forgiven Miles Sampa and according to him, he thought is would be wise to Give him a second chance. Anyway the boss always wins, Miles was adopted and he became Lusaka Mayor to the displeasure of many senior party Members.

On so many occasions President Lungu over ruled the MCC and single handed picked some Candidates he thought were loyal and deserving but today when I look at the list of people that have gone Astray I really ask my self if am dreaming or not. It’s just that ECL is not malicious because some people really troubled his phones with SMS’s pleading to be adopted but today awe sure Lungu Mubi.

ON LOYALTY

I personally have no respect for people who insult their former party when they choose to defect, today some Ministers in the UPND were constantly in touch with ECL when he was President some would even receive money from him but today when you hear them speak awe Mwandi kuti wapapa.

In life never speak bad about a person who once helped you, HH was eating with the likes of Charles Kakoma in opposition but did you hear how vulgar they were during their defections to PF? They called HH all sorts of names but shockingly after PF lost they have ran back to the same HH they insulted and called stingy.

DEAR HH

Don’t be cheated by fake loyalty because you are The President. You shall no the real ones on that day when you will bid farewell to the Presidency. Right now they will Praise you in all Languages but time will come when you shall know them for who they really are!!

Nipano tuli