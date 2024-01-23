THE NKOYA ROYAL COUNCIL AND KAZANGA CULTURAL ASSOCIATION DENOUNCE CALLS FOR SECESSION OF WESTERN PROVINCE FROM ZAMBIA

In the recent past, we received news of calls for the secession of Western Province from Zambia.

The Nkoya Royal Council and Kazanga Cultural Association, on behalf of the Nkoya Royal Establishment, wish to disagree with the matter in the strongest possible terms on such calls by the people associated with the Barotse Royal Establishment.

It is with a lot of anguish and dismay that I note that The Barotse Royal Establishment still thinks that they have the authority and mandate to speak on behalf of a number of tribes in Western Province without any consultations. We hereby challenge the people associated with the Barotse Royal Establishment as to whose authority they have to proceed and issue such statements.

In this regard, we therefore stand in solidarity with The Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, when he says there is no Barotse Land but a unitary country, Zambia, under the theme “One Zambia, One Nation”.

As an indigenous people, The Nkoya speaking people of Moomba Chiefdom, in Kazungula district, Chieftainess Kabulwebulwe of Mumbwa District, Chief Kangombe of Kabompo and Manyinga Districts, and other Chiefs of North Western Province and all the Nkoya Chiefs of Western Province, led by Chiefs Mwene Mutondo and Mwene Kahare, are not part of the Lozis and shall never agree with the issue of the cessation of Western Province from Zambia.

We hereby call for dialogue over this matter, and the government must be proactive by listening to other tribes of the Western Province, mainly the Nkoya and the Mbunda people, whose Chiefs need to be met by the government and the President.

We are equally concerned with setbacks on Traditional governance in attending to issues about the people of Western Province. It is a fact that all Government appointees from the province are of Lozi extraction, making a balanced opinion difficult.

We feel this will cause anarchy and lay the groundwork for the subjugation of Nkoyas by the Lozis, a situation that we shall not allow to happen.

Thank you, Signed

David Tamboka Mfunjo

Chairman

Nkoya Royal Council

Mwiba D. Namenda

Chairman Kazanga Cultural Association