THE NO BAROTSELAND, THE LUCIFER AND THE BALLY WILL FIX IT- Mutotwe Kafwaya

By Mutotwe Kafwaya

THE NO BAROTSELAND, THE LUCIFER AND THE BALLY WILL FIX IT.

All of them are mistakes for which an apology may be warranted. I say so because Barotseland exists and it will continue to exist. Any suggestion to the contrary would be in error. It is an error to call the Archbishop as a Lucifer. It is an error to ride on Bally will fix it.

Those who feel that true affection for their land and their heritage are now giving up their appointments for what they expressly say was disrespect by the president to the Litunga, the Kuta and the people of Barotseland.

If I was that close to the president, I’d immediately request him to withdraw his remarks and tender his unreserved apology to the Litunga, the Kuta and the people of Barotseland.

But I’d also do the same, that is to ask him (the president) to tender a similar apology to the Cosmopolitan Archbishop Aleck Banda, the Catholic Bishops and the Catholic Church for the remarks of the UPND Secretary General against the Archbishop that he was the Lucifer of Zambia. In that apology, it would not hurt to include graceful words for the attacks that father Salangeta got from UPND members for just speaking for his flock on the lack of intoshi shabwali.

I’d end by requesting the president to apologize about the Bally will fix it promise. This is because two and half years later, maize meal is far from coming to 50Kwacha per 25Kg bag, Fuel is far from reaching 12Kwacha per liter and that generally the cost of living is far from reducing to affordable levels.

Apologizing to the people of Barotseland is some form of respect to them.

Apologizing to the Catholics is some form of respect to them.

Apologizing to the Zambian people is some form of respect them.

Apologizing to one or two of these stakeholders and leaving out the other/s is showing respect to whoever receives that apology and showing disrespect to whoever would be left out. And the treatment that the president chooses will be on the microscope.

We want a more peaceful and more just Zambia.

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK08.02.2024