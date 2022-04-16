MoH AUDIT FINDS GHOST FACILITIES ARE LOWER THAN 4000

By Darius Choonya

A latest audit report has found that instead of four thousand ghost health facilities recently unearthed by Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, the number has dropped to three thousand.

Ms. Masebo reveals that the process to clean up illegalities that plagued the ministry has now been extended to a head count of personnel at Head Office.

She adds that the audit has led to the discovery of officers who are illegally holding onto government motor vehicles.

Recently the discovery of ghost facilities in the troubled ministry shocked Zambians hence stakeholders demanded there be a thorough investigation to hold erring individuals accountable.- Diamond TV