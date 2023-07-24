The official Bank of Zambia Facebook page has been hacked

BANK OF ZAMBIA FACEBOOK PAGE HACKED

THE official Bank of Zambia – BOZ Facebook page was hacked in the early hours of Monday.

A check Byta FM Zambia has revealed that the profile picture and the cover photo have been changed, which has drawn mixed reactions from many observers.

And BOZ Assistant Director – Communications Besnat Mwanza confirmed the incident, saying the bank is making every effort to ensure that the platform is restored to full functionality.

In a statement, Mwanza urged members of the public not to interact with the affected page until further communication.

The BOZ Facebook page profile picture now features an image of a red haired caucasian woman in a white dress, while the cover photo depicts a man and a woman embracing in-front of a night time city skyline.

The profile picture previously featured an image of the Bank of Zambia logo, while the cover photo used to feature a Bank of Zambia banner.

The changes were made around 04:00 hours, with the two images receiving over 1, 100 comments combined as of 10:36 hours.