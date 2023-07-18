“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for [Kendrick] because he’s done everything himself.” – Dr. Dre

During a recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart” talk show, Dr. Dre called Kendrick Lamar a “forever artist” and revealed that he does not take credit for the “United In Grief” rapper’s global success.

“I can’t take credit for Kendrick Lamar,” Dr. Dre said. “Kendrick Lamar is a real muthaf**kin’ artist, the true definition of the word. The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself, him and [his manager] Dave Free.” When Hart asked what their relationship is like, he responded with, “We have a fantastic relationship.”

“He’s amazing, man. Kendrick is one of those artists that we call ‘forever artists,’” the record producer continued. “He could disappear for fking five years or something like that, and come back and fk our heads up, you know? Some artists feel like, ‘I have to do something all the time, so I won’t be forgotten.’ That’s not him. He can disappear and come back with something that’s shocking, that’s amazing and everybody’s gonna tune in and listen.”

Back in 2012, Dr. Dre signed Lamar to Aftermath Entertainment. The record label was founded in 1996 by Dr. Dre himself and has been home to superstars like Eminem, 50 Cent, The Game, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Busta Rhymes, and more.

Later on in the conversation, the N.W.A. founder also revealed that he doesn’t listen to much of today’s rap. “Hip hop is what it is. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying?” he told Hart. “Most of this st, I don’t like. I don’t listen to a lot of that st. But I’m not hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it.”

“You could actually take your favorite records and write your version of your favorite records with your words on that track, and then go get the next track because they’re using the same melody every time. If you know the words to the song — I don’t care whose record it is — just make your version of it,” Dr. Dre continued. “I mean, some of it you look at, and it’s easier! The cadences are the same. They’re rapping the same way on the records. If I gotta go make a record right now, I could do that record easy!”