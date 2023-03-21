The Opposition Shoots Down Presidential Delivery Unit Creation

THE OPPOSITION SHOOTS DOWN PDU CREATION

By Kalonje Mumba

Some Opposition Political Parties have described the recent creation of The Presidential Delivery Unit –PDU- by The Republican President Hakainde Hichilema as a waste of resources in an already struggling economy

On Saturday, 19th March 2023, President Hichilema announced that he had set up a division called the Presidential Delivery Unit with the mandate of accelerating the implementation of high priority government programmes and projects across the country.

Reacting to the announcement in an exclusive interview with Mafken FM radio, the Socialist Party -SP- Secretary General Frank Bwalya has also condemned the establishment of the Unit.

Mr Bwalya tells Mafken FM radio that President Hichilema is creating more units and appointing people with high salaries when the economy is not doing well.

He is of the view that this does not make sense in that, Zambian citizens are currently being subjected to a high cost of living with hospitals operating without medicines in hospitals.

Mr Bwalya further says that, President Hichilema would have been the first one to condemn the move and adding that the creation of the Unit has got a hidden agenda aimed at pleasing UPND funders.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress –NDC- President Saboi Imboela says, the creation of the department is unnecessary and a waste of public resources.

Ms Imboela charges that, the UPND Government abolished the Ministry of gender citing that, they want to streamline central government but are now duplicating things and neglecting important issues such as that of gender in the process.