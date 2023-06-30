The Pain of Police Brutality- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Pain of Police Brutality

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

On 14th June 2023, a group of about twelve men accosted me at a car wash in Woodlands around 15;30hrs.

They demanded I accompany them. They showed me no Identities, or Warrant and their 3 cars were not marked as Police Vehicles.

When I demanded that they allow me to phone my wife or my lawyer, they prevented me from doing so and proceeded to brutalize me in full view of members of the public.

I sustained injuries on my right thumb, Wrist, both shoulders, a painful neck and I sadly lost a tooth.

Two weeks later, I am still nursing some of the wounds.

Those that have met me will confirm that I am unable to shake their hands with my right hand.

I have since reported the matter to;

Woodlands Police Station for the Station to process the complaint of aggravated assault. The Police-Public Complaints Commission. The Human Rights Commission.

I also submitted medical records signed by doctors from the University Teaching Hospital and attached pictures of the injuries.

Rizwan Patel of Petauke and Given Phiri suffered far worse injuries than me at the hands of the Police.

I feel sad when I see those mocking us or blaming the victims or justifying the barbaric, criminal and inhuman behavior of the Police against citizens.

It is therefore heartening to finally hear stakeholders such as the Law Association of Zambia(LAZ) and others condemn these illegal actions and police brutality by the police.

The crime of torture and dehumanizing treatment of persons is a serious offence that is outlawed, not only by our Constitution but also by the United Nations, and the crimes are prosecutable not just in Zambia, but also at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague.

Please note attached is a File Pic; someone doesn’t want me to sign.