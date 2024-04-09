By CIC.

THE PEOPLE VS JEAN KAPATA : FOREST 27.

HOW CORRUPTION SMELLS

Nchito SC: How big was your land in Forest 27?

Kapata: Three hectares.

Nchito: Was it advertised? Because I would also have wanted?

Kapata: My Lady, it was not advertised.

Nchito SC: Are people allowed to own properties in forests?

Kapata: My Lady, the land was degazetted.

Nchito SC: Is it your testimony that in degazetting Forest number 27, former president Edgar Lungu did not consult you?

Kapata: My Lady, he consulted me.

Nchito SC: So, when the public was up in arms complaining that Forest 27 should be protected, you were given three hectares?

Kapata: My Lady, I applied.

Nchito SC: Who did you apply to?

Kapata: The Commissioner of Lands.

Nchito SC: Who interviewed you?

Kapata: The Commissioner of Lands

Nchito SC: Alone? Where?

Kapata: In my office, My Lady.

Nchito SC: So, you summoned him to come and interview you?

Kapata: Yes, My Lady.

Nchito SC: Madam, do you hear how ridiculous that sounds?

Kapata: Even if he was independent of the minister’s office, he always came and we discussed…matters My Lady, just to let me know what was going on. And Kapata said the Commissioner of Lands had brought a list with him to her office.

Nchito SC: Madam, slow down. A list of what?

Kapata: Beneficiaries.

Nchito SC: And you were on that list?

Kapata: Yes.

……….

Nchito SC: You still haven’t clearly answered the question. You said this man came to your office. What did he tell you? Maybe let me rephrase, what was his mission?

Kapata: I wouldn’t know what his mission was but he came to tell me that my application was approved.

Nchito SC: In fact, the Commissioner of Lands worked under your direction?

Kapata: No, My Lady. He was independent of me.

Nchito SC: Who was the Commissioner of Lands who came to interview you? The

interview which never was?

Kapata: My Lady, it was Judge Muma.

Nchito SC: And how much did you pay for that plot?

Kapata: My Lady, I may not be sure about the figure. About K25,000.

Nchito SC: And when you sold it to your Chinese friends, how much was it?

Kapata: I sold it much later, and they are not my friends, they’re just people who came to know I was selling the plot.

Nchito SC: But they happen to be Chinese?

Kapata: Yes, My Lady.

Nchito SC: Somehow, you found yourself with three hectares of pristine land. What was the value of the land you sold?

Kapata: I can’t remember the correct figures.

Nchito SC: Who interviewed you?

Kapata: The Commissioner of Lands

Nchito SC: Alone? Where?

Kapata: In my office, My Lady.

Nchito SC: So, you summoned him to come and interview you?

Kapata: Yes, My Lady.

Nchito SC: Madam, do you hear how ridiculous that sounds?

To be continued….