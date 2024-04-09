By CIC.
THE PEOPLE VS JEAN KAPATA : FOREST 27.
HOW CORRUPTION SMELLS
Nchito SC: How big was your land in Forest 27?
Kapata: Three hectares.
Nchito: Was it advertised? Because I would also have wanted?
Kapata: My Lady, it was not advertised.
Nchito SC: Are people allowed to own properties in forests?
Kapata: My Lady, the land was degazetted.
Nchito SC: Is it your testimony that in degazetting Forest number 27, former president Edgar Lungu did not consult you?
Kapata: My Lady, he consulted me.
Nchito SC: So, when the public was up in arms complaining that Forest 27 should be protected, you were given three hectares?
Kapata: My Lady, I applied.
Nchito SC: Who did you apply to?
Kapata: The Commissioner of Lands.
Nchito SC: Who interviewed you?
Kapata: The Commissioner of Lands
Nchito SC: Alone? Where?
Kapata: In my office, My Lady.
Nchito SC: So, you summoned him to come and interview you?
Kapata: Yes, My Lady.
Nchito SC: Madam, do you hear how ridiculous that sounds?
Kapata: Even if he was independent of the minister’s office, he always came and we discussed…matters My Lady, just to let me know what was going on. And Kapata said the Commissioner of Lands had brought a list with him to her office.
Nchito SC: Madam, slow down. A list of what?
Kapata: Beneficiaries.
Nchito SC: And you were on that list?
Kapata: Yes.
……….
Nchito SC: You still haven’t clearly answered the question. You said this man came to your office. What did he tell you? Maybe let me rephrase, what was his mission?
Kapata: I wouldn’t know what his mission was but he came to tell me that my application was approved.
Nchito SC: In fact, the Commissioner of Lands worked under your direction?
Kapata: No, My Lady. He was independent of me.
Nchito SC: Who was the Commissioner of Lands who came to interview you? The
interview which never was?
Kapata: My Lady, it was Judge Muma.
Nchito SC: And how much did you pay for that plot?
Kapata: My Lady, I may not be sure about the figure. About K25,000.
Nchito SC: And when you sold it to your Chinese friends, how much was it?
Kapata: I sold it much later, and they are not my friends, they’re just people who came to know I was selling the plot.
Nchito SC: But they happen to be Chinese?
Kapata: Yes, My Lady.
Nchito SC: Somehow, you found yourself with three hectares of pristine land. What was the value of the land you sold?
Kapata: I can’t remember the correct figures.
To be continued….
Jean….. hanging herself
Just affirming that PF was a gang of criminals!
And what pains me is how CAN YOU sell land can you land to FOREIGNERS?
PF was useless….!!
There was no interview that was conducted.You acquired that land for free and sold it for milliions. Shameless criminals and your office helped them get title deeds within seconds.
Some bloggers are very “loud” in their silence. Kano ni HH related…..kaya. Vote visely in 2026..
This is the type of systemic systematic corruption that existed and still exists in our governance system,
Sounds like the sale of mopani copper mines.
Mr kabuswe, how was mopani sold?
Answer, it’s like you are a landlord and a tenant renovates a house then you agree for the tenant not to pay rentals blablabla……
You buy land @K25000 in forest27 ans sold it in millions of dollars to foreigners , and Chinese for that matter! Now a common person can’t do that! That was typical of Pf . No wonder God answered our prayers to let go if the evil PF
Thieves just degazzetted the forest and shared it amongst themselves so that they can in turn sell it to Chinese at exorbitant prices and get money for free.