THE PF REBEL GROUP LED BY ECL AND HIS CREW LACK POLITICAL STRATEGY

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Hon Brian Mundubile says they’ll not waste their time fighting the current PF President Miles Sampa but instead they’ll concentrate on fighting the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema .What sort of a political strategy is this? This is similar to the announcement made by ECL not long ago of coming back to active petty partisan politics from retirement of being a head of state, again what political strategy was that?



The big question is how and why fighting President Hakainde Hichilema? President Hakainde Hichilema was and still is the leader of a political party that dislodged these same people from government at their “akawawawa” peak by an unprecedented margin of over 1 million vote difference.President Hakainde Hichilema is the Commander in Chief of all state security agencies.That’s the man Mundubile and his Cru Cru are saying they want to fight, just how?



The can only fight him if the majority citizens are on their battleside, but as things stand… Mundubile and his akawawawa boys are own their own!

If this PF rebel group thinks it’s capable of waging war by whatever means against the sitting government at the other hand and while on the other side against Miles Sampa ,then they’ll be in for a rude shock? In my view,if this PF rebel group was strategical in their political approach,they could have reconciled with Miles Sampa first before fighting President Hakainde Hichilema.They can even forge a genuine PF working group with Miles Sampa than what they think they are enjoying with Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party.M’membe is simply helping them towards self-destruction and later he swallows them.



In politics,you can’t manage and survive by creating too many battles especially against imaginary political enemies.Chose one enemy at a time.That is the strategy M’membe is applying.He’s chosen to fight against the UPND only for now by bringing closer other sworn enemies like the ECL led PF! Unfortunately this PF rebel group doesn’t sniff M’membe’s political strategy.



Coming back to Mundubile’s battlesound against President Hakainde Hichilema, again Mundubile’s approach is disastrous to say the least.What Mundubile doesn’t realize is that, President Hakainde Hichilema is not their political enemy but their saviour.President Hakainde Hichilema has been restraining his cadres from pouncing on them the way the PF did to MMD when it lost power. The PF grabbed everything from the MMD.They took away all their party vehicles, bicycles including their infrastructure,a good example is where Arcades Mall is sitting in Lusaka today.They grabbed even personal properties of the MMD members leaving them broke,tired and permanently retired.The PF brutalized MMD members to a point of no return.As if that was not enough,they tickled an intra party wrangle between Nakachinda faction against Nevers Mumba faction.Today, the MMD is just a shell of it’s own “chwee,chwee chweela!



This also was a repeat of what happened when MMD took over power from UNIP in 1991. MMD brutalized UNIP members to a point of declaring Dr Kenneth Kaunda the UNIP Leader and former Republican President stateless.Today UNIP is just a shell of it’s own wamuyayaya!

To the contrary, President Hakainde Hichilema came in to break up the country’s political culture where whenever there’s a new political party in government,it makes sure that the outgoing political party doesn’t exist! The culture of obliterating anything left behind by the outgoing political party!



The PF Rebel group must not forget so easily that for the UPND to dislodge them from power,they had to strategically adopt their approach of violence.UPND was compelled to raise an army of violent cadres to match the “akawawawa boys” otherwise,they could not have grabbed power from the PF especially in 2021 at their peak of violence.



The ECL and Mundubile’s PF Rebel group must always remember that those menacing six-packed UPND cadres are still here! It takes President Hakainde Hichilema’s word, sometimes even risking rejection and revolt from his own people to restrain them from pouncing on those planning to fight HH.



The PF Rebel group must know that President Hakainde Hichilema is also human.He’ll not continue shielding ungrateful people that are instead fighting him.



The PF is an artificial person which is not owned by one ECL individual.Anyone can assume the leadership and start pulling the shots.In the current PF, we’re all relying on the names of office bearers from the Registrar of Societies.Any other way is tantamount to promoting lawlessness.Any aggrieved person must go to court and continue waiting for judgement no matter how many years it takes, that’s the price of the rule of law! Blaming President Hakainde Hichilema for the current PF misfortunes is a missed call!

I submit

Mupishi Jones

0977480386