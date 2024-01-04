THE POOR HATE THE POOR MORE,MINDSET CHANGE NEEDED…BA PRAISE SINGER- Thomas Sipalo

THE POOR HATE THE POOR MORE,MINDSET CHANGE NEEDED…BA PRAISE SINGER

In Zambia the poor glorify rich political thieves whilst demonizing their fellow poor people who speak against corruption and nepotism.

It’s like the corrupt rich use the poor to hate on the poor,whilst enriching themselves through corruption and nepotism.

The day us the poor who are also a majority will realize that we are the democratic game changers and not beggars is the day Zambia will develop,our mindset of not getting concerned over the affairs of this country need to change.we have a rich country been mismanaged by greed rich politicians while the poor majority not safe.

it sometimes breaks my heart to see even those way below the economic ladder insulting someone way above their status for speaking for them.Its like we are not poor economically but mentally as well.As patriotic citizens let’s be vigilant and safeguard our country’s resources from exploitation.we only have one Zambia we call home…

Tsogolo niyathu…

Thomas Sipalo,