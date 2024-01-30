THE POTENTIAL FUEL INCREASE A BETRAYAL OF NATIONAL PATRIOTISM- Francis Chipili

THE POTENTIAL FUEL INCREASE A BETRAYAL OF NATIONAL PATRIOTISM

…..yes Zambia doesn’t produce and or drill oil – fuel.

Tuesday January 30, 2024

But of what great concern is the use of the so called energy experts to propel the potential increase in gasoline and other related energy sources at the expense of national economic productivity and growth.

Zambia has never been an oil producing country and so it is extremely low for the current administration that had offered cheap oil prices to the people to become so desperate in pushing it’s propaganda machinery as preparations for the fuel increase.

The people are already subjected to untold social economic hardships. The current administration ran on a platform of having all the solutions.

Why isn’t the UPND administration using it’s 10 points economic plan!!

Citizens have been subjected to various unreasonable taxes while foreigners continue to enjoy tax holidays.

Zambian experts must must put national interests rather than selfish individual economic gains. Experts must not allow and or accept to be used to push information propaganda that is aimed at misleading the general citizenry.

Francis Chipili