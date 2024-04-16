THE PRESIDENT CAN RESCHEDULE HIS VISIT

MWENE MUKULUNGULA WRITES

If it is true that the Paramount Chief Mwinelubemba Chitimukulu is the invited Guest of Honor then the presence of the President of the Republic of Zambia will complicate things because the President must take precedence. From what I know, the invited guest takes a ride in the Nalikwanda with the Litunga.

Let the good will that is taking root between the Litunga (Lozi) and the Chitimukulu (Bemba) be encouraged to grow stronger for the sake of mother Zambia. The President can reschedule his visit and have his whole show to himself.

Just my humble thoughts anyway.