The President has not breached any laws by residing at Community House- Concourt

NO LAW EXISTS TO COMPEL HH TO ABANDON COMMUNITY HOUSE AND LIVE AT PRESIDENTIAL VILLA

In his Petition, the Petitioner alleges that the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, has more than 20

months after assuming office, refused, neglected, declined and ignored to shift from his private residence in New Kasama to Nkwazi House located within the premises of State House along Independence Avenue in Lusaka, while operating from his designated office at State House.

This, according to the Petitioner,

has created a scenario where the President has to commute on an almost daily basis, from his private residence to State House.

The reliefs being sought in the Petition being declaratory in nature, an

Order compelling the President to shift to State House is not tenable.

In any event, there is no law that compels the President to reside at State House.

Conclusion

6.1 We find that in the absence of any constitutional provision or any other law that compels the President to reside at State House, and in light of the Respondent’s submission on the dilapidated state of Nkwazi House requiring high cost of renovations, the alleged constitutional breaches relating to the President’s alleged refusal to shift to State House lacks merit and is misconceived.

We find that the alleged breach relating to the right to life is improperly before this court for want of jurisdiction over Part lll of the Constitution.

Consequently, the Petition is wholly dismissed forthwith for lack of merit.

We make no order as to costs.

