THE PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Mr ANTHONY BWALYA is overstepping his BOUNDARIES.

He needs to understand his role as a presidential spokesperson. And that is to speak on behalf of the President about matters of public interest.

Right now, the public is interested to know how much money is spent when the president has to be commutted every day from the community House to state House where his office is.

As to whether Nkwazi House is habitable or not is not relevant. The public wants to know how much money is spent on the presidential detail when he is at the community House.

And how long this status quo will go on. Was the president aware of the status of Nkwazi house before he was vying for public office?

Mr Bwalya needs to be making measured statements to the public considering they are the major stakeholders in the public interest of the president.

The interview he made on radio phoenix was unnecessary and unless called upon, he must never express his personal views on national matters because taxpayers are not paying him to express his opinions.

The president’s spokesperson must be reminded that he is the public image of the president and his arrogance does dent the image of his boss.

NOTE : These people need to be reminded they are civil servants and not politicians, they must be civil and factual in the way they address the public.

By Dr. Brian Mushimba