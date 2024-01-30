THE REBRANDED NON VIOLENT PF MEETS THE EU IN LUSAKA- Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa

THE REBRANDED NON VIOLENT PF MEETS THE EU IN LUSAKA

This afternoon at the invitation of the EU offices in Lusaka, I, our SG Morgan Ngona and some PF MCCs, has a meeting with the new Head of the EU Delegation to Zambia and the EU Parliament MPs that monitored the 2021 general elections.

We discussed a wide range of of issues of public and national interest from the 2021 elections to now and in future. We common at a point of wishing good democracy both in Zambia and Africa.

Will you support the UPND government if brought a bill in Parliament? Our answer was that only to the extent that the said bill is to benefit of the aspiration of the ordinary Zambian citizens e.g to stop a new nomination if a candaitate withdraws in a by or ordinary election. It’s costly for nothing. We said we will not support any bill that is not on the interest of ordinary Zambians and if for instance is to prevent people exercising their right to vote every 5 years.

We will also support the removal of a bill that will disband the Public Order act and we pointed out that every past President has promised while in Opposition to amend the Bill, but non has thus far been brave enough to do so once assumed the instruments of power. We remain hopeful that President HH will go down in history as one that was brave enough to do so and get the Public Order Act amended and to allow the opposition to assemble without Police notification.

We will play our role of giving checks and balances without Fear or Favour so we make Zambia a better democratic Country in the continent of Africa.

Together We Can

MBS29.01.2024