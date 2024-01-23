THE REFEREE DECIDED THE GAME- AVRAM GRANT.

Zambia’s head coach, Avram Grant, has raised dust by urging CAF to investigate the decisions of referee Djindo Louis Houngnandande in Zambia’s 1-1 draw against Tanzania.

He has insisted that the red card given to Roderick Kabwe was not a red card.

It controvery happened in the 44th-minute of the game when Zambia’s captain Rodrick Kabwe received a second yellow card for a challenge on a Tanzanian player.

In the process of protesting the refs decision Grant himself also earned a yellow card adding fuel to the flames.

In the post match interview, Grant expressed his unhappiness as follows:

“I am disappointed with the result,” he said. “The red card to Rodrick Kabwe is not a red card.”

He further stated that the referee’s decision influenced the match’s outcome, stating,

“It was difficult to fight with ten players. We can’t fight the referee, but we can fight on the pitch. But I think the referee decided the game.”

CAF are yet to issue a response to Grant’s request for an investigation into the referee’s decision.