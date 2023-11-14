The Removal From Office Of The Registrar Of Society Is Last Nail In The Cofffin- Binwell Mpundu

THE REMOVAL FROM OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETY IS LAST NAIL IN THE COFFFIN.

The PF got a court order to compel the Registrar of Society to print the List of Office Bearers of the PF.The Registrar had earlier on refused to print that list but had not choice after the court order.Within two hours of her printing the said list,she is removed from her office unceremoniously and her office searched.

I thought we had seen the worst but it looks like we are yet to see the worst and we need to brace for that..

But just how long shall we sit and watch illegalities being committed while we sip our coffee ,how long shall we sit quiet and watch the constitution being raped with impunity in all institutions of governance:

-At ECZ they stopped individuals who were eligible to stand for elections in Kabushi and Kwacha despite the court pronouncing itself and we clapped for them,

-They removed a very professional DPP (Lillian Siyuni) from office unceremoniously and again we clapped for them.

-The speaker sent home illegally some members of parliament whose seat were nullified at the high court after their opponents had petitioned then but had appealed to the constitutional court.Even when she knew it was illegal to do so again she interpreted the constitution and sent those MP’s away from parliament again we clapped or pretended not to care.

-The speaker removed leaders of the opposition unceremoniously in blantant disregard for the law,we again clapped.

-They appointed a disqualified Auditor general in total breach of the constitution again we pretended not to care .

-Today they have removed the Registrar of societies for acting on a court order and again we are clapping for them.

Dear Zambians..How long are we going to sit and watch these attrocities being committed while we sit and watch hopelessly and in some cases clap for them..How long are we going to sit and watch governance institutions being destroyed while we sit and watch helplessly??

Then you have NGOCC making such careless statements as “You touch one woman,you touch all of us”Yet they have been quiet when all these other women have been treated like foreigners for merely doing what is right.

The removal of the Registrar of societies from office is a confirmation that the UPND are the ones sponsoring the confusions in the PF no wonder they have been spending Tax payers money sending the police to guard individuals even when such individuals were committing wrongs and that they will no longer have any regard for the law despite every day preaching about the Rule of Law which only exists in their imaginations.

I never thought i would sit one day in my life and see my country crumble down like a cancer patient while i cannot do anything to stop it..

GOD I KNOW YOU ARE STILL HERE .PLEASE SHOW YOUR GREATNESS .GIVE US THE STRENGTH TO STAND UP AGAINST THESE WRONGS FOR HOW LONG CAN THEY GO ON WHILE WE WATCH HOPELESSLY..

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA clapping.