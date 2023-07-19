THE REMOVAL OF STREET VENDORS ON THE LANE OF FREEDOM WAY A GOOD MOVE, DON’T POLITICIZE IT – LUSAMBO.

By Andrew Mumba

Former Lusaka Province Minister under the Patriotic Front- PF Government BOWMAN LUSAMBO has welcomed the move by Government to remove street vendors that made makeshift stalls on the lane of freedom Way in Lusaka’s Central Business District -CBD- yesterday.

Calling on a live Hot FM Radio program where local Government and Rural Development MINISTER Gary Nkombo was guest, Mr. Lusambo says Government must be commended for taking a bold decision.

Mr. Lusambo says improper waste disposal affects the environment as a result members of public suffer from different diseases.

The former Minister further stated that those illegal makeshift stalls were just making the capital city look very dirty, affirming that the dirty looking makeshift stalls were hindering the development of tourism in the country because many tourists pass through lusaka Province.

He explained that no visitor would visit the country again after seeing how dirty the streets were in lusaka as it became a healthy hazard.

Mr. Lusambo says it would be folly for anyone politicize the decision by Government on those street vendors.

Mr. Lusambo had since stressed the need to urgently ensure that all street vendors are accomodated in designated trading places.