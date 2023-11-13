By Kellys Kaunda



THE SAUDI ARABIA AFRICA SUMMIT – OBJECT LESSONS FOR ZAMBIA

Her natural resource wealth – oil, coupled with a strategic leadership transformed Saudi Arabia, largely a desert, into one of the wealthiest and most influential nations in the world. Today, with billions of dollars available for investment, its leaders can command the attention of just about anybody and any government.

Today, African leaders, whose countries are also endowed with natural resources, have answered the call of the Saudi leaders to convene in Riyadh and talk trade and investment. My word to anyone in an elective position is simply this: leadership, strategic leadership for that matter, is what transforms nations.

Every nation can transform, with or without natural resources, if its leaders clearly appreciate their strategic role, the challenges they face and how to tackle them. That, for me, is my major takeaway from the Saudi Arabia/Africa summit.