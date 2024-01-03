THE SMART COUPLE – MR AND MRS TEMBO

Mr Sean E. Tembo and Dr Kabwe met 25 years ago at Hillcrest Technical Secondary School where Mr Tembo was Dr Kabwe Senior and everything started from there.

Mr Tembo was one of the best pupils in his Grade 9 and 12 exams in Zambia as well as Best graduating student at Copperbelt University. He later went to do ACCA and was awarded several worldwide best student Awards by the Association of chattered Accountants. He then went to pursue his Master in Business Administration from University if Derby in the UK where he also graduated at the Best Graduating Student.

Dr Kabwe was at UNZA where she performed well at school. Later on she to University of Vienna to study Clinical echocardiography. There after she went to pursue Master of Medicine at University of Zambia. Dr Kabwe is the first Zambian Interventional Cardiologist who emerged as the Best graduating student at her school in SouthAfrica.

Mr and Mrs Tembo have 5 children.

This is one Intelligent couple. We shared their story to inspire someone out there.