THE TIME EDITH BROUGHT OUT REAL POLITICAL RELEVANCE WHEN THE CHARACTER WAS A MODEL AMONG THE WOMEN FOLK THAT DESIRED TO BECOME POLITICIANS IN ZAMBIA …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

Some suggested she was expected to become vice president or even president of this country . We enjoyed seeing EDITH debate with men on the Political debates which are still relevant in this country for the people to see one that is ELOQUENT , CHARISMATIC , INTELLECTUALLY CAPABLE with leadership abilities to make this country a greater nation for all citizens ,this process must be constituitionalised for assessment measures, until EDITH got soiled with the PF during the conspiracy theory era that inclusively involved EDITH to ensure president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was completely taken out from appearince on the 2021 ballot papers .This is the fight which EDITH joined at the eleventh hour which has techenically made her politically impotent and irrelevant .

She may still have some political common sense and ideas ,but the morality has been lost and the principle is foregone . As former minister of FINANCE in zambia during the second republic , many thought her politics were going to be managerial and issue based , unfortunately she lost her principle and got used like a mop , she is not the only one that became victims to these trends, most opposition political party leaders lost the political fiber because of being used to create propaganda against president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA who was meant to become president . These are lessons being experienced in this country , some people may be leaders in their natural being , but factors that surround them and their indulgences compromise their true character for wrong conceptions .

Why are most of these people going to be intellectually retired from politics ?, it is because of the indoctrination which took place in order to consolidate power by the regime , now that Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is president of the republic of this nation , the political options are very minimal or probably they will never have any possible new formats to convince zambians on their questionable integral grounds , it is very difficult for them to criticise the former ruling party because of feeding from the same pot . Many zambians may not realise that the voice actors in the opposition when this country was under the tyrans was a reinforcement against president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as a result of plunder and favour .

Let’s review why the opposition leaders were fighting a fellow opposition leader if the reasons of benefits are neither here or there , it was very surprising to see senior learned lawyers former judges ,engineers , senior citizens and other professionals that were brought on many platforms to assassinate the personal character of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , there can only be one major reason why , when a country is in the hands of a corrupt govt , corruption breeds like a virus , innocence is very difficult to claim because people have no any other options but to join them .This is why many people went into hibarnation after the 2021 general elections . We should hope that many lessons have been learnt , those youths that intend to register new political parties , must understand why some people have been intellectually retired from politics , the morality in politics lies in the principle foundation of why one registers a political party . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY