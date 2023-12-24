UPND Has Loopholes:

‘If others say UPND has stopped being popular’

Those attacking Chellah Tukuta Photography are not intelligent. Chellah says UPND has stopped being popular, but some people are arguing and insulting him without analysing his statement. Listen people, even if you think someone is being unreasonable at least learn to force yourself to pick issues from what you deem as tissues. Not everything Chellah Tukuta says should be tissues to you. There is need to acknowledge the fact that there are real issues in what the man says. Call him bitter if you want, but learn to reason also.

The truth is UPND as a party is no longer popular, it is evidenced from lamentations heard in grassroots’ voices or minds as and whenever they speak in their WhatsApp platforms, Facebook or in meetings. Note that by ‘grassroots’ we mean the actual UPND party members or cadres not the Alliance which is half present and partly unavailable at the same time.

If the Alliance is present, then it is a conduit for opposition to have secrets or confidential information in several ways than can be mentioned in this writeup; if it is not there, it is the very fact that those appointed from the Alliance are working for themselves not to help the UPND as a party and they care less about Zambians.

To simply everything, let us put it in this way, UPND grassroots hardly have access to leaders because most of these appointed leaders have opened doors to their people in parties where they came from. For example, MDC has members with prominent positions in government under the UPND Alliance but to whom do they give loyalty to?

Those who are intelligent know that even Thabo Kawana for example embraces PF leaders more than UPND leaders. It is just a matter of one simple call for Bowman Lusambo to meet Thabo Kawana privately or publicly, but it is practically impossible for a UPND Ward chairman, Publicity Secretary etc to see him because not even a text can have a reply. But the question is, who is Bowman Lusambo to UPND Alliance as compared to Ward Chairman and Publicity Secretary etc?

It is a well known fact that MDC President, Media Director and a lot of them are PF if not MMD too. The likes of MDC President Felix Mutati and Media Director Dr Kafula Mubanga bounced back and forth between PF and MMD after frustrations before joining UPND Alliance, but it is obvious that their loyalty is not with the UPND as a party but to their own political party and their people they joined the Alliance with. More so, PF syndrome never dies in people, the aforementioned leaders have PF DNA and their moral fibre is simply PF not UPND. Look at KBF, Chishimba Kambwili, Mwenya Musenge etc, they have PF DNA, no matter what they do, they fail to be Anti-PF, but imagine if Chishimba Kambwili, Mwenya Musenge and Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF were still in the Alliance. Where would their loyalty have been? Anyway, that is a discussion for another day.

Hate it or love it, UPND as a party needs to win people’s love, otherwise things are not as good as some leaders or bloggers tell people to see what they see.

Chellah Tukuta is an eye opener to intelligent people. Let the bitter people hold on to subjectivity and let those who are intelligent embrace objectivity.

Apparently UPND has ‘Opportunists’ not ‘Loyalists’.

Topline Details