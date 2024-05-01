THE UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTH THAT NEEDS TO CHART WAYS FOR 2026……..

Zambia will go to the polls in August 2026.

The election fever will soon set on the Zambian political, social and economic landscape.

Based on the the citezen’s lamentations, the UPND administration first half of its five years term mandate performance is below average.

Those occupaying government and or other beneficial appointed positions will argue with all their last breath that the UPND administration has scored, however the realities on the ground is that the people under the leadership of the Economist and Farmer President Hakainde Hichilema are suffering and subjected to total hunger and misery, majority of the middle and the lower income citizens, including rural, peri urban citizens , farmers don’t know where their next meal will come from!!

Political parties, political alliances must not simply focus on removing the UPND administration from power, they have to cultivate and sow real political idealogies, policies that will yield real maximum solutions to the needs of the people and country.

Political alliances must not simply be based on wrestling power from the ruling party. They must offer real ideological based policies like the Movement for Multi party Democracy did prior to the 1991 general elections, where Dr. Kenneth Kaunda had no any viable options available to him but to call for early elections.

Political parties Alliances must begin to market their social economic policies intentions for Zambia.

These must be done regardless of of the political hostilities of the ruling party and government administration.

The opposition must come to terms with the reality of taking serious personal, family and national risks if truly they are offering themselves for national leadership.

Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst