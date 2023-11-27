THE UPND ADMINISTRATION IS A TRUE DEFINITION OF FAILURE- Francis Chipili

THE UPND ADMINISTRATION IS A TRUE DEFINITION OF FAILURE

UNIP left a mess and the brilliant Dr. FTJ didn’t focus on personal glorification and or international approval.

FTJ quickly fixed the transportation sector and began to open up the economic through capitalistic open market initiatives.

The current President is a social media trend setter that’s why he loves SML.

Most of the current achievements of the UPND administration were initiated and funded by the PF budgets.

So far the only thing the UPND administration has delivered are lies.

Farmers have been cheated, the 8 bag fertilizer is a scam as farmers are still sharing the 8 bags.

Just take a drive to Chongwe or Mumbwa as see how farmers have been made to camp out side waiting for fertilizer.

The UPND administration is a propagandist managed government that creates fake scores just to hype the people.

Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst