The UPND Cannot Manage To Divide The Catholic Church, By Compromising A Few Church Leaders- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

THE UPND CANNOT MANAGE TO DIVIDE THE CATHOLIC CHURCH, BY COMPROMISING A FEW CHURCH LEADERS

That email seems to be true, or at least the content of it.

It has been reported that President Hakainde Hichilema sent a delegation of five Ministers led by Hon Felix Mutati, to certain identified Catholic leaders.

The delegation included Hon Gary Nkombo , Hon Doreen Mwamba , Special Assistant to the President Hon Levy Ngoma , Hon Sylvia Masebo , and Hon Charles Milupi.

This delegation visited Kasama Archbishop Ignatious Chama yesterday. Apparently, more Church leaders are targeted.

Unfortunately, I think this is not the best way, in my view, what the Government wants to do, is divide and rule, but it won’t work.

You can’t call certain leaders of the same Church as “Lucifer” and “Jokers”, yet pretend to respect others and the Church itself. As Catholics we are one and we respect all our leaders to maintain that unity.

The Church can’t be divided on fundamental principles of fighting for social justice. We all (clergy and laity) stand on the same platform, so no Catholic leader can be bought to compromise on that.

These delegates can visit as many Catholic leaders as they please, but the Pastoral letter will be inspired by the Holy Spirit, reflecting on what is happening in the Country.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!