THE. UPND GOVT IS ACCOMMODATIVE TO RELEVANT CRITICISM WITH AN OPEN DOOR POLICY…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

In a democratic state where there is a democratically elected govt , opposition and the citizens of this country are free to raise issues which many people see to productively be moving the country forward with a more purposeful agenda . At times some people have said the UPND govt does not like to be CRITICISED , buy truthfully one who says it is not right for the govt to introduce free education policy can not be entertained , because that is not out of checks and balances but hate and retribution .

We have seen the opposition criticising the president for going out of the country to engage the international community and other foreign organisations which promote economic support and investments , zambia can not prevail in isolation when a lot has to be addressed to ensure many sectors of the country are propelled to create growth in the economy . There are many issues to do in the country ,and without these efforts , zambians will not see any better .

The problem in the opposition now and before is the way they think and strategise on how to personally attack the president , I’ve not heard any opposition leader that has recommended govt for reintroducing meal allowances for university students , why didn’t the other opposition criticise the removal of these university allowances ?, Previously the opposition was fighting the UPND party not to form govt , it is practically impossible to see them congratulating the UPND govt , it is in the same lane that much of the critism is based on the hate for the president , because they never like the good things he is doing for the country

We need comparative advantage to oppose the UPND govt meaningfully , the prime objective of any formed Political party is to form govt and improve the living standards of citizens , when opposition leaders fail to burn out issues which should hold any govt in office accountable of it’s decisions by marely being critical on the president from the stands when he was in opposition to the time when he wins elections to become the republican president , it is because clearly some people have no issues relevant for critisism , when someone says debt restructuring is nothing to go on record for .

It is a democratic principle of rights to criticise any elected govt , the platform to criticise what a govt is doing wrong is not creation of enemisis , politics is a civic duty which is related to the people of that country at all times , in Zambia we almost thought political affiliation is a division of power and not excellence in creating motives that support the intellectual abilities that are meant to improve the ways in which the country looks after it’s people , it is through criticisms that reminds a govt that it is not by itself under the table of power and control . The UPND govt is open to ideas and capacity building to help improve the lives of zambians in unity and Peace . God bless mother Zambia .

