THE UPND HAS MADE THE COUNTRY MORE VOLATILE- HON CHISANGA

… says claims that UPND has brought peace in the country are false.

Lusaka, Tuesday, December, 27th, 2023 [Smart Eagles]

PATRIOTIC FRONT Lukashya member of parliament George Chisanga says the UPND has made the political environment in the country very volatile.

Reacting to UPND deputy secretary general Mrs. Getrude Imenda who was quoted in a daily tabloid saying the opposition political parties cannot hold rallies because the situation in the country is volatile, Hon. Chisanga said the UPND Government has done everything to make the situation volatile in the country by destroying all institutions of governance.

” It is shocking that this statement can be made by someone like Mrs. Gertrude Imenda, I say so because the UPND claimed to have brought peace in this nation. They have always been accusing the PF of being a violent party and they claim that from the time they came into power,they are the one that brought peace to this nation, so it is extremely shocking when when a leader of a political party that credits itself with having brought peace in the nation is the first one to see that the country is volatile, ” Hon. Chisanga said.

And Hon. Chisanga said the statement made by the UPND deputy secretary General has nothing to do with whether the country is volatile or not adding that the peace the country has enjoyed cannot be attributed to the UPND.

” The UPND has done everything to bring about volatility in this nation. The whole governance system they have put in place is symptomatic about people who want to bring violence in the nation,” Hon. Chisanga said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Chisanga, the PF chairperson for legal adds that when in opposition the UPND was allowed to meet their members.

He said the people responsible for national security are the Inspector General of police and the Minister of Home Affairs adding that Mrs. Imenda should be ignored.