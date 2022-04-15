The UPND is trying to bully the DPP into submission so as to bend to their political will and emotions.

The calls by the UPND for the DPP to resign are unfounded.

The DPP is being treated with political suspicion by the UPND for one simple reason, she was appointed by the Former President. Madam Siyunyi is a seasoned professional.

It is a clear case of a ruling party, UPND, interfering with the operations of state institutions.

The correspondence between the DPP and DEC is good for a growing democracy, it spells accountability and a strong separation of powers between state institutions. We defer with those calling for her resignation.

We stand with DPP Lilian Siyunyi. Silavwe Jackson, President, Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ).

