THE VINDICTIVENESS OF UPND GOVT. HAS LED THEM TO START EXHUMING DEAD BODIES ON THE PRETEXT THAT MILLIONS OF DOLLARS WERE BURIED – NAKACINDA.

…says the New Dawn administration is obsessed with vilifying, abusing and humiliating anyone associated with the former ruling party.

Thursday, April 21, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The Patriotic Front says the New Dawn administration is so obsessed in wanting to vilify, abuse and humiliate Citizens just because they were associated with the former ruling Party(PF).

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat Radio Programme, PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda expressed sadness that the vindictiveness of the ruling party has now led them to start exhuming dead bodies on the Pretext that millions of dollars were buried as opposed to a dead person.

Mr Nakacinda has since questioned the real motive behind the exhuming of the late Suzyo Nyika’s body in Lundazi when state agencies and health authorities declared him dead.

“We had state agents close to 100 police officers and about 100 prisoners went to exhume the body of Suzyo Nyika in a Village in Lundazi under the Pretext that he faked his death and that the all burial ceremony was meant to hoodwink the mourners and that the burial ceremony was that of a million of dollars,” he said.

Hon Nakacinda said that contrary to what was peddled, it was found that indeed a body twas buried and not millions of dollars.

“To what extent are our friends in the ruling party wiling to go on this journey of vindictiveness to a point that even the dead are not spared contrary to our Christian values and culture,” he said.

Mr Nakacinda said he is meant to believe that there are unreasonable instructions been given from the highest office of the land.

He said this makes people who do not have courage in doing what they believe in do.

“We have a problem, from the day these law enforcement agencies were taken to state House under gazette notice 1123 of 2021 where ACC, DEC ,POLICE and OP were taken to state House,” he stated.